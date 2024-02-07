Teenager Masters Left-Handed Writing After Amputation; Writes Class 10 Boards

Representative Photo |

A teenager, aged 16, hailing from Nadia district in West Bengal, is using his left hand to write his class 10 board exams as his right arm was amputated to stop the cancer from spreading.

Shubajit Biswas, who lives in Haripur Narapatipara village in the Santipur area, recently mastered left-handed writing in just two months in preparation for his exams.

"My right arm from the elbow was amputated in December last year. Since then, I practiced writing with my left hand. In the beginning, it was very difficult and I was impatient and cried. But slowly, with daily practice, speed improved and I was able to write straight," Biswas told PTI.

Astonishing feat

Educators at Haripur High School and invigilators at his exam center are astonished by the boy's rapid writing ability, considering he only recently learned to write with his left hand, PTI said.



"We had kept all medical assistance ready for him but he didn't seek any extra time for the papers. He also did not opt for a writer," Soumitra Bidyartha, the principal of Nrisinghapur High School, where the Biswas examination is held, told PTI.



The family's financial situation has been heavily impacted by the costs of the boy's medical care. His father, Indrajit Biswas, previously employed as a weaver in a struggling handloom unit, now works as a construction laborer in Kolkata, while his mother serves as a domestic worker. With two of his sisters already married, the boy currently resides with his uncle and aunt, the report said.