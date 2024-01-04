Tech Mahindra Ex-CEO Joins upGrad Board Of Directors, Redefining Ed-Tech Leadership

C P Gurnani (L) |

Ed-tech startup upGrad has decided to onboard C P Gurnani, the ex-CEO and managing director (MD) of Tech Mahindra as its board of directors with effect from (wef) January, 2024. According to the company's official website, Gurnani has been appointed as an autonomous non-executive director and will assist the startup in expanding its domestic and global operations.

He intends to work with the leadership teams to transform upGrad into a product that emphasizes exports, taking advantage of opportunities in both B2B and B2C markets. Besides, he will also help the edtech major in developing more smart content and individualised learning trajectories for learners from diverse backgrounds and geographies.

During his 19-year term as CEO and managing director of Tech Mahindra, Gurnani contributed to the company's substantial growth. Under his leadership, Tech Mahindra made significant progress in its operations, innovations, and financial performance, cementing its position as one of the top five IT companies in India, as stated in the announcement. Prior that, he was leading HCL Perot JV, where he served as the founder and CEO.

Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder, chairperson, upGrad, said, "At upGrad we have laid a strong and long-term goal of being a lifelong learning partner as we power career success for the global workforce. I’m confident that Gurnani ‘s profound leadership and ability to pre-empt market trends would further enhance our framework and underpin the integrity and efficiency of our business model. CP comes with a very strong business intellect and has a proven record of scaling businesses across both B2B and B2C segments."

upGrad CEO's stepped down two days back

On January 2, Subramanyam Reddy, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the UpGrad stepped down from the upskilling company after 13 years. He was replaced by former Byju’s executive, Asheesh Sharma as the new CEO on January 2nd, 2024.