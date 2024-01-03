KnowledgeHut CEO Subramanyam Reddy Resigns UpGrad After 13 Years

Subramanyam Reddy (right) and KnowledgeHut (left) | LinkedIn

Subramanyam Reddy, the CEO of KnowledgeHut, which is owned by UpGrad, has resigned from the upskilling company after 13 years of leadership. Reddy, who founded KnowledgeHut in 2011, shared a heartfelt farewell message on LinkedIn, expressing gratitude for the accomplishments achieved together with the team, from the early bootstrapping days to establishing a robust AI learning platform.

Acknowledging the pivotal moment when KnowledgeHut became part of the UpGrad family under Ronnie Screwvala's visionary leadership, Reddy thanked Screwvala, the UpGrad team, and partners for their unwavering support.

Former Byju’s executive Asheesh Sharma takes over as CEO

Citing the reason for his departure, Reddy stated that he decided to step down as KnowledgeHut CEO to take a pause and spend quality time with his family. He also expressed plans to embark on new ventures aligned with his passion and expertise in marketing and technology.

Reddy emphasized his passion for building organizations from scratch, innovating technologies, and pioneering hyper-growth marketing strategies, which will guide him in his future endeavors.

According to reports, UpGrad made the mutual decision to terminate Reddy's employment, effective December 5th, 2023, with no notice period. Former Byju’s executive Asheesh Sharma has taken over the position as the new CEO, effective January 2nd, 2024.