Teachers Day 2024: Colourful Celebrations Across Schools In Mumbai

Schools across Mumbai commemorated Teachers' Day with fervor, recognising the invaluable role teachers play in shaping students' futures. Teachers were honored with heartfelt expressions of gratitude, including dance performances, choral renditions, skits, and speeches. Students also presented handmade cards and chocolates as tokens of appreciation.

Students from Standard X and XII at Jankidevi Public School took on the role of teachers for a day. The older students led classes for younger students, providing them with a firsthand experience of the responsibilities and challenges faced by educators. According to the school, this role-playing exercise aimed to deepen the students' appreciation for their teachers and the vital role they play in their education. Later they held a small program for teachers with speeches of appreciation, skit and dance performances.

At Greenlawns School festivities began with a tribute to the teachers. The school, reinforcing the importance of rest and self-care, encouraged teachers to take time for themselves. The celebration was filled with lively games and activities as the school believes that recreational games promote social connection, mental well-being, and positivity.

Principal Caroline Vaz noted, “Rest isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity for effective teaching. A well-rested teacher brings energy and focus into the classroom, ensuring students receive the very best.” According to the school, the event shed light on the growing pressures teachers face, underscoring how stress, if unaddressed, can lead to burnout and even long-term health issues.

Podar International School too celebrated their teachers with an array of performances, speeches, and personal messages. Apart from this, a surprise video montage featuring heartfelt messages from current and former students was presented to teachers, expressing gratitude for their guidance and impact on students' lives.

At Gopi Birla Memorial School, students presented the teachers with handcrafted cards and performed skits and dances. A special luncheon was organized for the teachers to express gratitude and appreciation for their dedication, hard work and commitment.

Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on 5 September to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned academic, philosopher and the former Vice-President and President of India.