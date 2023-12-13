Teachers Can Now Ask Interactive Questions Over YouTube Videos Using Google Classroom

Image: Google (Representative)

A new feature that Google has added to its Classroom service lets users turn YouTube videos into interactive assignments. With more than 150 million users on the platform already, teachers will be able to ask students questions during the video and the students will be able to answer. After students in a class have completed the video exercise, teachers will be able to keep an eye on the progress because they will have access to a dashboard that provides crucial insights based on student engagement levels.

The company claims that in addition to providing students with engaging YouTube video assignments, teachers will be able to identify students who might need extra help, pinpoint subjects that call for longer class periods, and plan lessons for the future.

"The interactive questions feature makes passive watching more fascinating and improves students' understanding of a subject by allowing them to make mistakes, evaluate poor answers, and judge correct ones at their own pace," Google said in a statement.

Teachers can also provide more personalized instruction because students in the video exercises receive immediate feedback on their responses to specific question types. This functionality is available to Teaching and Learning Upgrade and Education Plus users. The feature will be properly rolled out in three days. Administrators can use the admin console to enable the tool.

Beginning in March 2023, the feature was accessible for beta testing, and it is currently being rolled out to users. Nonetheless, owners of Teaching and Learning Upgrades or Education Plus plans will have access to it, and administrators can enable it via their Admin console.

In related news, Google recently revealed that Bard AI, their chatbot, can now respond to specific queries regarding YouTube videos. After some time spent developing the feature, users can now ask questions about their favorite videos and receive pertinent responses.

(With inputs from IANS)