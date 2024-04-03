TANCET Scorecard OUT, Direct Link To Download Inside | Representative image.

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) scorecards for 2024 have been released by Anna University. On the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, candidates who took the entrance exam can view and obtain their TANCET 2024 scorecards. Candidates can download the scorecard between April 3, 2024, and May 3, 2024.

Because of heavy traffic, the official website has crashed. It is recommended that TANCET candidates wait and then log in.

Click on the link below to download TANCET scorecard:

How to Download Scorecard for TANCET 2024?

To view their scores, candidates will need to provide their credentials, such as their date of birth and application number.

Go to tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website.

On the homepage, click the link titled "TANCET 2024 results."

Put in your email address and password to log in.

Click "Login" to view the scorecard after that.

Print it out after downloading it for future use.

Should a candidate misplace their scorecard, a replacement can be acquired by paying ₹300 in demand draft form and submitting a formal request to the Anna University Secretary.

On March 9, the MCA entrance exam was held in the first session (10 am to 12 noon), while the TANCET MBA exam was held in the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.



For the MCA exam, 9,206 applicants were registered, and 24,814 for the MBA exam. On March 10, 5,281 applicants took the CEETA PG test for postgraduate engineering, architecture, and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses.