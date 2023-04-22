TANCET 2023 Scorecards released; check how to download

Students who applied for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website | (Representative image)

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 scorecards were released today by Anna University, Chennai. Students who applied for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The scorecards are available for download from April 22 to May 20. The results were announced on April 14.

TANCET 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link given to download scorecard d on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and password

Step 4: View and download the scorecard for future reference

TANCET 2023 Scorecard: Direct link