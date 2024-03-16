 Tamil Nadu To Implement PM SHRI School Scheme, Joining Other States In MoU
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu To Implement PM SHRI School Scheme, Joining Other States In MoU

Tamil Nadu To Implement PM SHRI School Scheme, Joining Other States In MoU

The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme targets to upgrade 14,500 schools and is expected to benefit 1.8 million students.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay (Representational Photo)

Tamil Nadu has agreed to sign an MoU with the Centre for implementing the PM SHRI school scheme, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

With Tamil Nadu agreeing to implement the scheme, Odisha, West Bengal, Kerala and Delhi are the only states which have not signed a memorandum of understanding with the Union Ministry of Education yet for having such schools.

“Tamil Nadu Government has taken an important decision to sign an MoU with Ministry of Education, Government of India to implement PM SHRI Scheme. PM SHRI are #NEP2020 exemplar schools,” the ministry wrote on X.

“The MoU will be signed by the State before beginning of next academic year 2024-25. This partnership between the Tamil Nadu Government and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, signifies stronger centre-state relations. We wholeheartedly welcome this initiative as it exemplifies the shared commitment towards ensuring holistic development for the students of Tamil Nadu,” it added.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu School Education Department Collaborates With Microsoft To Expand AI-Powered Education
article-image

The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme targets to upgrade 14,500 schools and is expected to benefit 1.8 million students. It also aims to ensure these schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The government has already selected 6,448 schools from 28 states and Union territories for upgrade in the first round.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu To Implement PM SHRI School Scheme, Joining Other States In MoU

Tamil Nadu To Implement PM SHRI School Scheme, Joining Other States In MoU

NEET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Ends Today: Apply Now!

NEET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Ends Today: Apply Now!

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

Mumbai: State Introduces School Grading System Under National Education Policy

Indian Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates 22nd Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day With 200 Students

Indian Embassy In Kathmandu Celebrates 22nd Golden Jubilee Scholarship Day With 200 Students

Delhi LG Approves Contract Renewal For 461 Part-Time Vocational Teachers In Government Schools

Delhi LG Approves Contract Renewal For 461 Part-Time Vocational Teachers In Government Schools