Tamil Nadu School Education Department Collaborates With Microsoft To Expand AI-Powered Education

In a significant stride towards enhancing technological education, the school education department of Tamil Nadu (NS:TNNP) has collaborated with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to broaden the scope of Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) across the state. The initiative, which initially launched as a pilot project in 14 schools across three districts, is poised to expand its reach to 100 schools.

Empowering students with essential coding and AI skills

This pioneering initiative, the first of its kind in India, aims to equip students from classes 8 to 12 with critical coding and artificial intelligence skills. Teachers, having undergone comprehensive training throughout the current academic year, are now proficient in imparting knowledge in areas such as HTML, C++, Python, game development, and AI.

Microsoft's role and future prospects

Microsoft, a pivotal partner in this transformative endeavor, is actively engaged in training educators and closely monitoring the initiative's progression. Cecil M. Sundar, Director Data and AI at Microsoft, highlighted the growing demand for AI-based jobs over the next 5-10 years. Sundar emphasized that students equipped with these invaluable skills will be well-positioned to capitalize on a plethora of job opportunities. This strategic partnership signifies a monumental step forward in fostering technological literacy and preparing the youth for a rapidly evolving job landscape.

(Inputs from IANS)