Tamil Nadu Schools Quarterly Holidays Extended Till October 6

The quarterly holidays for Tamil Nadu schools were extended by the department on Wednesday until October 6. The first day of the quarterly exam holidays is set for Saturday, September 28.

In Tamil Nadu, schools began holding their quarterly exams on September 20 and will end on Friday, September 27.



At the start of the school year, the department of education released the schedule of quarterly exams for grades 6 through 12 in government, government-aided, and private schools. Teachers' unions protested because it initially included 220 working days, when the normal number is only 210.

The department then released a new calendar with fewer working days—210—in reaction to the protests.

The dates of the quarterly exam holidays in 2024 were set for September 28 and October 2 initially but now the holidays have been extended until October 6, 2024 as a result of numerous requests for the extension of the quarterly holidays from students and teachers' associations.

In line with the department's announcement, starting on October 7, classes will be held again at all government-run, government-aided, and private elementary, middle, high, and higher secondary schools that fall under its jurisdiction.

Quarterly exams

The announcement regarding the quarterly exams has been made, and they are currently in progress, as per the academic calendar.



While classes 6 through 10 began their quarterly exams on September 20 and are expected to finish by September 27, Plus-1 and Plus-2 classes began their exams on September 19. Owing to the extreme heatwave that the state of Tamil Nadu was experiencing earlier this year, the reopening of all schools was delayed until June 10.