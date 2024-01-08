Tamil Nadu Schoolgirls BTS Fans' Bold Odyssey: Escaping To South Korea, Rescued |

In an unexpected and daring escapade, 3 Class 8 students from a government school in Tamil Nadu's Karur district set out on an ambitious mission to attend a BTS concert in South Korea. The trio, fervent admirers of the globally renowned Korean pop band, left for their school in Thanthonimalai on January 4 but never returned, sparking concerns and a subsequent rescue operation by the police.

Teachers raise alarm as students go missing

The incident unfolded when vigilant teachers noticed the absence of the three girls and promptly informed their parents. Alarmed, the parents filed a missing complaint with the police, setting off a series of events that would captivate the community.

A search operation ensued, involving the scrutiny of CCTV footage at bus stops and railway stations. Two special teams were formed to track the location of the missing girls. The investigation revealed that the trio had boarded a train from Karur railway station, dispelling initial fears of a potential kidnapping.

BTS fandom fuels unplanned south korean sojourn

Upon being rescued, the girls disclosed that their fervent love for BTS, nurtured by watching the band's performances on their parents' smartphones, propelled them to embark on this impromptu adventure to South Korea. Equipped with 13k money initially intended for concert accessories, they realized they lacked sufficient funds to reach their dream destination, leading to an unexpected change of plans.

The girls were spotted at Katpadi railway station, where they had alighted for a meal but missed their train, finding themselves stranded. Commuters, recognizing the lost girls, promptly alerted the police, facilitating their safe rescue.

Following their rescue, the trio was presented before district officials, underwent counseling at a children's home, and were eventually reunited with their relieved parents. The incident serves as a remarkable testament to the power of fandom and the lengths some enthusiasts are willing to go to be a part of their idols' experiences.