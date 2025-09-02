Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Assures Support For Teachers After Mandatory TET Verdict | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the upgradation of 20 government high schools into higher secondary schools across the state.

As part of this initiative, the Government High School at K.K. Nagar in Trichy has been upgraded to a Higher Secondary School. The minister inaugurated the upgraded school, welcomed newly admitted students, and distributed books and pens to them.

The event was attended by Trichy East MLA Inigo Irudayaraj, zonal leader Madhivanan, council members Malarvizhi Rajendran and Porkodi, Headmistress Elizabeth Rani, teachers, parents, and students.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi's Statement

Speaking to reporters, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, "The court has ordered that teachers currently in service must compulsorily pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Once the complete details of the court verdict are received, legal experts will be consulted, and the government will decide on further appeals. Teachers' associations may also file an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the ruling.

Under no circumstances will the Tamil Nadu government abandon its teachers," he assured.

Earlier on August 8, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the State Education Policy (SEP) has been curated while keeping in mind the "unique character" of the state and announced that the state will only follow a two-language policy.

"Through this education policy, we don't want students just to mug up, but think and get educated. Physical education will be taught along with studies. Importantly, I want to say firmly that we will follow two two-language policy and it is our firm policy," Stalin said while addressing the gathering at Anna Centenary Library Auditorium.

The Chief Minister informed that smart classes will be introduced under the newly released SEP.

"We are going to make a change in education, our aim is to educate all. Nobody should be left out," Stalin said while emphasising the need to teach rational thought in education.

"We will never allow anyone to stop education. We will not allow pirooku (reactionary thinking) in our education. Our state education policy aims to create samathuva kalvi (equality) and will be a pagutharivu kalvi (one with a rational thought). This will serve as a platform to compete with international standards of education," Stalin asserted.

He said that his government aims for a 100 per cent admission of school students in higher education, which now stands at 75 per cent.

