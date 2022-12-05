e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: Once disrupted by violence due to girl student's death, schools in Kallakurichi reopen

Tamil Nadu: Once disrupted by violence due to girl student's death, schools in Kallakurichi reopen

The school and its premises had witnessed violent scenes after the death of a Class XII student of the school. A violent mob vandalised the school and torched its buses on July 17 after the death of a girl student on July 13.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
School buses and premises were set on fire as a protest against the class 12 student's death. | Photo: Twitter/ Screen grab
Follow us on

Chennai: The Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and the Sakthi ECR international school at Kallakurichi reopened for physical classes on Monday after remaining closed for 145 days.

The school and its premises had witnessed violent scenes after the death of a Class XII student of the school. A violent mob vandalised the school and torched its buses on July 17 after the death of a girl student on July 13.

The Madras High Court had granted permission for the resumption of physical classes in the school for classes 9 to 12.

Read Also
Kallakurichi student's death case: CB-CID warns of legal action against media probe
article-image

A joint inspection committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government had conducted a detailed inspection on the school and its premises and gave the green signal for its reopening.

Barring the third floor, the district administration had given permission for the school to resume classes on the ground, first and second floors of the block.

Permission has not been granted for block B even though it is ready to accomodate students. Blocks C and D are still unfit for functioning and are under repair.

District collector of Kallakurichi told media persons that security arrangements have been put in place prior to the reopening on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar's next film on sex education? Here's what we know so far

Akshay Kumar's next film on sex education? Here's what we know so far

Former IGNOU, PTU VCs discharged by Delhi court on norms violation in distance learning courses

Former IGNOU, PTU VCs discharged by Delhi court on norms violation in distance learning courses

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...

Thane: Professor, peon held for seeking bribe from woman teacher on medical leave; principal on the...

Tamil Nadu: Once disrupted by violence due to girl student's death, schools in Kallakurichi reopen

Tamil Nadu: Once disrupted by violence due to girl student's death, schools in Kallakurichi reopen

Assam shocker: Another ragging incident in state as 14 students rusticated from hostel over...

Assam shocker: Another ragging incident in state as 14 students rusticated from hostel over...