 Tamil Nadu: Govt to allocate Rs 25L for prisoners' literacy programme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: Govt to allocate Rs 25L for prisoners' literacy programme

Tamil Nadu: Govt to allocate Rs 25L for prisoners' literacy programme

The Tamil Nadu state government will be allocating Rs 25 lakhs for the continuing education programme of prisoners in the state.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu will also provide vocational training to the prison inmates | Pixabay

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government will be allocating Rs 25 lakhs for the continuing education programme of prisoners in the state.

Sources in the Non-Formal and Adult Education Department, which is expected to conduct the literacy drive among the prisoners, said that a detailed study has been conducted among the prisoners in the state.

According to a study conducted by the State School Education Department, 1,249 prison inmates have been identified as illiterate. It also found that 80 per cent of the prisoners don't know how to sign their own name.

The state government will be conducting a literacy programme among the prisoners, including women inmates.

The Adult and Non-formal education departments of the School Education Department would rope in volunteers to provide basic education to the prisoners.

Sources in the school education department told IANS that the teaching material and educational kits would be soon available for the training programme of prisoners. The dates and time will be confirmed only after consultation with the prison department. Training centres will also be established inside the prison campus.

The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu will also provide vocational training to the prison inmates and the idea is to make the prisoners equipped with a skill so that they can earn a living with the newly acquired skills

Read Also
Chennai: Delegates arrive at IIT Madras to attend G20 Education Working Group meeting
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC to hear plea on JMC's minority students admission on May 24

Delhi HC to hear plea on JMC's minority students admission on May 24

Bihar: Teachers to face action if they protest against new recruitment rules

Bihar: Teachers to face action if they protest against new recruitment rules

UPSC NDA, NA notification 2023 releasing today; check details here

UPSC NDA, NA notification 2023 releasing today; check details here

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Manipur students can change exam city centre

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Manipur students can change exam city centre

RBSE Rajasthan board class 8th result 2023 to be out today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan board class 8th result 2023 to be out today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in