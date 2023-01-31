Chennai: Delegates arrive at IIT Madras to attend G20 Education Working Group meeting

Academicians at IIT Madras | Twitter/@iitmadras

Chennai: Delegates today arrived at IIT Madras in Chennai to participate in the G20 summit on ‘The Role of Digital Technologies In Education’.

The event was inaugurated by Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Sh. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, MoE, Sh. Anil Sahasrabudhe Chairman, NETF, Sh. K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, MoE & Sh. Atul K Tiwari, Secretary, Skill Education.

Over 60 delegates from the G20 member, guest countries, and invited organizations (OECD, UNESCO & UNICEF) participated in the seminar and exhibition, including academic experts, faculty and students, MoE, MSDE, NSDC, NCERT, UGC, and AICTE.

The seminar comprised three sessions, dedicated to School Education, Higher Education & #Skill Development, including challenges & best practices that are followed in different countries.

The Education Working Group also focused on areas to ensure inclusive, equitable, relevant, and quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, within the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future," according to the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) press release.

"India proposes to build on and carry forward the deliberations held under past presidencies and address the problems that are preventing the full transformational potential of education from being realized," the press release stated.

The session at the institute focused on identifying areas for possible research and academic collaboration among educational institution of the G20 member countries.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded the G20 Education Working Group Meeting in a tweet which showcased the traditional welcome that the guests received.

Inputs from ANI

