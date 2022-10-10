e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: Educational institutes closed due to heavy rains

The weather department has said that cyclonic circulation over central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal is behind the heavy rains.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Heavy rainfall. | ANI
Chennai: In wake of the major rainfall reported in Tamil Nadu, authorities in state’s Ramanathapuram district have announced holiday for all educational institutes.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rains while the meteorological department has forecasted for the next few days.

The Ramanathapuram district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions.

article-image

The other areas of the state which reported heavy rains include Dindigul, Madurai, the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Myladuthurai, Ranipet, Vellore, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore and Namakkal.

The weather department has said that cyclonic circulation over central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal is behind the heavy rains.

Thunderstorms are likely to induce the rains and the climatic condition is likely to continue till October 12, MeT forcasted.

Earlier, various districts in Uttar Pradesh announced holiday for schools due to the heavy rains and water logging.

