 Tamil Nadu CM Talent Search Exam 2024 Results Released OUT at dge.tn.gov.in
The results of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination (CM Talent Search Exam) 2024 were released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu.

The results of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Talent Search Examination (CM Talent Search Exam) 2024 were released on November 6 by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu.

The results of the August 4 exam are now available to students who took it on the official DGE website, dge.tn.gov.in.

How to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) in Tamil Nadu, dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your exam registration number or any other necessary data.

Step 4: To view your results, click the "Submit" button after inputting the information.

Step 5: Save the result and print out the result for future reference.

A total of 1,03,756 students took the test, and 1000 of them (500 male and 500 female) were chosen, according to official statistics. The chosen students will get a stipend of Rs. 10,000 for ten months during the academic year, or Rs. 1000 each month, till they graduate.

