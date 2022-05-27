e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu CM asks to support education in mother tongue

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister M K Stalin |

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin stated on Friday that educational institutions should support education in the mother tongue and that schemes should be named in Tamil.

In a speech at the inauguration of a school here, Stalin urged the management of such private institutions to support teaching in the mother tongue. In addition, he stated that school-created schemes should be named in Tamil.

Stalin, inaugurating a new school of the DAV Group in suburban Pallikaranai, said love for one's mother tongue and nation is very important for each and every person.

The Chief Minister lauded the DAV school authorities for coming forward to lend a helping hand to provide education-based assistance to two government-run schools here by inking a pact.

Read Also
VP Naidu pitches for early education in mother tongue of children
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationTamil Nadu CM asks to support education in mother tongue

RECENT STORIES

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case