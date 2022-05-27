Tamil Nadu CM asks to support education in mother tongue

Chief Minister M K Stalin |

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin stated on Friday that educational institutions should support education in the mother tongue and that schemes should be named in Tamil.

In a speech at the inauguration of a school here, Stalin urged the management of such private institutions to support teaching in the mother tongue. In addition, he stated that school-created schemes should be named in Tamil.

Stalin, inaugurating a new school of the DAV Group in suburban Pallikaranai, said love for one's mother tongue and nation is very important for each and every person.

The Chief Minister lauded the DAV school authorities for coming forward to lend a helping hand to provide education-based assistance to two government-run schools here by inking a pact.

