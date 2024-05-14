Tamil Nadu Class 11 Plus One Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here |

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the TN Class 11 Results 2024, today, i.e. May 14.

The Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) announced the plus-one result for 2024 at 9:30 am.

Students can check their result on the following website:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

As per latest details, the TN Class 11 exam concluded on 25 March, in the offline mode. The practical exams were held from 19 February to 24 February.

As per reports, approximately 8.2 lakh candidates registered for the exam. The examination was conducted in 3,302 exam centers across the state.

Around 91.17 percent of candidates passed the exam this year.

According to DGE TN, the results are available free of charge in National Informatics Centres (NIC) located in central and branch libraries, as well as the District Collector's Office in each district.

Steps to check TN Class 11 Plus One Results:

Step 1: Visit the Tamil Nadu board's official website: tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on: HSE (+1) Examination Results March 2024

Step 3: On the next page that pops up, students will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Students can download their results and save them for future reference.

To pass, students must secure a minimum of 35 out of 100 marks. A passing grade is required for the theory exams carrying 70 marks but there is no specified minimum passing mark for the practical exams. Attendance during the practical test is compulsory.