Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Revaluation Results Out At dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) declared the revaluation of class 12 today, i.e June 14. Candidates who applied for the revaluation and retotaling of their marks can now check their marksheets on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. Students can access their results by using the exam roll numbers and dates of birth.

TN HSE 12th Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website- dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Higher Secondary Examination’ option on the homepage

Check for your roll number on the pdf and click on given link to download provisional mark certificate

Enter your credentials such as exam roll number and date of birth

View and download the results

This year, the class 12 exams were held from March 13 to April 3 and were conducted between 10:15 am and 1:15 pm. Around 8.51 lakh students had registered for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students cleared the exams. Girls outperformed boys by scoring 96.38 per cent as the overall pass percentage, as compared to 91.45 per cent of boys. Virudhu Nagarpass emerged as the best-performing district with 97.85 per cent, followed by Tirupur at 97.79 per cent, Ariyalur at 97.59 per cent, Coimbatore at 97.57 per cent and Tuticorin at 97.36 per cent.

Given that the TN 12th revaluation result is out and candidates can check their marks online, yet schools will distribute the hard copies of the mark sheets and pass certificates later, the dates of which will be announced soon.