Tamil Nadu: Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2023 Hall Ticket Declared, Details Here

The supplementary exams hall ticket for grade 12, 2023 was issues by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE). This also brings in the provision of downloading the hall ticket online. The TN board is about to conduct this examination dated June 19 from 10.15am to 1.15pm. The official website to download the hall ticket is dge.tn.gov.in.

Who needs to apply?

The data shows that almost 6 per cent of the students who wrote this exams could not clear it. Applicants who failed in more than one or more subjects need to apply. Following that, students who have applied for exam will be able to download the TN Class 12th ticket for supplementary exams

How to download the hall ticket?

1.Visit the TN Board official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Hall Ticket” tab on the homepage.

3. Now, click on the Tamil Nadu Class 12 hall ticket for supplementary exams.

4. Enter registration number and date of birth in the space provided.

5. Download the Tamil Nadu admit card for Class 12 supplementary exams.

Exam Schedule Details:

As the examination begins from June 19, it will start with Part 1 language. This will be followed by a conclude on June 26 with the papers of Chemistry, Accountancy and Geography.

