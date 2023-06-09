Tales of 2 IITians Who Reject Rs 35 Lakh + Job Offers To Appear For UPSC Exam; Clears CSE 2022

IITians who Reject Rs 35 Lakh + Job Offers to Appear in UPSC | ANI

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared Results of Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022, this year a total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment in various services.

After the results were declared numerous inspirational stories could be heard from different parts of the country, one such case is of a 25-year-old UPSC aspirant who turned down a job offering him Rs 36 lakh per annum to appear for the toughest examination in the country. Not only he appeared for the exam but also managed to clear it after four attempts.

The IIT graduate from Punjab secured an All-India rank of 135 in the UPSC civil services exam results declared last month.

According to the media reports, Robin Bansal was looking forward to pursue a career in the Indian Police Services (IPS), henceforth he quits the high-paying job after a year that he was offered during IIT-Delhi placements. Robin's father is a lecturer at a government college, while his mother is a homemaker.

A quoted by the HT, he said, “My first attempt was in 2019. I was confident this time because I had performed well. All this happened because of my parents, teachers and well-wishers."

The Second such story is from Rajasthan's Jaipur where a candidate secured 440th Rank in the UPSC CSE 2022.

According to the News 18, Abhijeet, a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) received a job offer of Rs 35 lakh at a reputable company, however he rejected this offer and focused on achieving his dream of Joining the Services. The civil services aspirant achieved this milestone in his second attempt after persistently working towards his goal.

Abhijeet credited his success to his parents and teachers for their contribution during the Exam and Interview Process.

Abhijeet’s mother and grandmother expressed immense pride and happiness. They acknowledged Abhijeet’s tremendous dedication and hard work. Although Abhijeet faced initial failure in his first attempt, his family supported and motivated him, encouraging him not to give up.

However Abhijeet aims to appear for another attempt this year to improve his rank.

In UPSC 2023 Results, the top four Ranks were bagged by female candidates. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE 2022 examination, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi and Smriti Mishra.