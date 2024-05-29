Sydney Scholars India Scholarship 2024: Applications Closing Soon, Apply Now

Sydney University |

The University of Sydney is set to close applications for the Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme 2024 on June 2, 2024. This scholarship aims to support Indian students aspiring to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Australia.

Eligibility criteria for Sydney Scholars India Scholarship 2024

To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Must be an Indian citizen and resident.

Should be an international student in Australia.

Must have received an unconditional offer of admission to a coursework degree at the University of Sydney.

Scholarship Details

The Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Programme 2024 will award 28 scholarships annually, divided as follows:

15 scholarships of $10,000 each for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

10 scholarships of $20,000 each for the first year of undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

3 scholarships of $40,000 per annum for any undergraduate degree, renewable for up to four years.

The total value of the scholarship can reach up to $40,000, providing significant financial support to the recipients.

Candidates must provide their personal information, including their name, date of birth, email address, phone number, and student identification number (given by the University of Sydney).

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the university, sydney.edu.au.