SWAYAM Prabha Introduces SMS and WhatsApp Feature for Enhanced Student Accessibility | File Image

A recent enhancement has been introduced to the SWAYAM Prabha platform to enhance student accessibility through a new SMS and WhatsApp feature. The primary objective is to facilitate the efficient dissemination of information regarding the schedule for various courses.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is actively encouraging all higher education institutions to promote awareness about this feature among teachers, faculty members, and students.

The official notice emphasizes the potential benefits for both faculty members and students, underscoring the importance of widespread adoption. The SMS and WhatsApp feature serves as a user-friendly tool for communicating scheduling updates across diverse disciplines. Powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) engine integrated into the SWAYAM Prabha site, the SMS service ensures systematic and coherent distribution of information to students.

The UGC views this initiative as a significant stride toward achieving the overarching goal of delivering high-quality education, especially in areas with limited digital or internet access. The introduction of this feature is poised to contribute to the broader mission of making education more accessible and inclusive.

SWAYAM Prabha, operating under the NMEICT scheme within the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, is a pioneering initiative. This program aims to bridge the digital gap for students by delivering high-quality educational content through Direct to Home (DTH) channels across the country. The initiative ensures round-the-clock availability, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thereby enhancing access to educational resources for students nationwide.