Surprise And Concern Among IIM Calcutta Students As Director Ousted Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

IIM Calcutta

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has relieved Sahadeb Sarkar of his duties, who served as the acting director until last week, in response to allegations of sexual harassment complaint filed against him.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) released a statement on January 16 stating that the internal complaints committee (ICC) had received a formal complaint against Sahadeb Sarkar, who was the director-in-charge at the time. The complaint was filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act).

An unidentified woman employee filed a sexual harassment report against Sahadeb Sarkar with the organization's internal committee. Consequently, he was relieved of his present role and any other administrative duties at IIM Calcutta. The accusations are presently being thoroughly investigated.Saibal Chattopadhyay, the institute's next senior-most faculty member, has assumed the role of the new director-in-charge on an interim basis.

Expressing concerns over a fair investigation, the ICC, in its recommendation, highlighted challenges related to accessing witnesses, staff, faculty, and institute documents while Sarkar retained his position.

Students at IIM Calcutta have expressed surprise at the allegations against Sarkar.

Bishal Das, a final-year student, shared, "He was our stats professor in the first term. The issue with directors and the board has been ongoing for years now. I don't know if there is any relation between this case and the ongoing issue of the board. But it never seemed like he would be involved in any such case. He just came, taught us, and left."

Kumud Patel, a first-year student, acknowledged the importance of stringent measures while emphasizing that the allegations have not been proven yet. Patel stated, "While it is great that such stringent measures and actions are taken, I believe his removal is required to ensure justice so that the investigation can be done without his involvement."

This recent removal marks the third instance in three years that an IIM director has left the position before finishing their term. Uttam Kumar Sarkar resigned in August 2023, halfway through a five-year term, and Anju Seth stepped down in March 2021, four years into her term.

The removal of Sahadeb Sarkar underscores the institute's commitment to addressing and investigating complaints of sexual harassment, ensuring a safe and conducive environment for its academic community.