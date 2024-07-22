NEET UG 2024: SC Directs IIT Delhi To Form Expert Panel, Hearing Set For Tomorrow

Representative Image

The Supreme Court has directed the Director of IIT Delhi to constitute a team of three experts to form an opinion on the correct answer to a question in the NEET-UG 2024 exam by Tuesday, July 23, at 12 noon.

The order comes after some students challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award marks for two options for the question. The students alleged that the NTA's decision was incorrect and sought the court's intervention.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a case alleging paper leak and malpractices in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The hearing will continue tomorrow, July 23.

The expert panel is to determine the correct answer and revert to the court by noon on July 23.

The order as dictated is as follows:

“One of the questions of the NEET-UG 24 exam read as follows. As indicated in the question as framed of which students had to select one option as their answer. In order to resolve the issue as regards the correct answer, we are of the considered view that an expert opinion should be sought from IIT Delhi. We request the Director of IIT Delhi to constitute a team of three experts of the subject concerned. The expert team constituted by the Director is requested to formulate the opinion on the correct option and remit the opinion to the Registrar by 12 noon tomorrow. The Registrar General is requested to communicate the order to the IIT Delhi Director so that expeditious steps for the preparation of the opinion can be taken.”

The Supreme Court heard many petitions today asking for a reexamination and the nullification of the NEET UG results. Several petitions requesting a reexamination and the revocation of the NEET UG results were heard by the Supreme Court today.