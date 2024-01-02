Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign In Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court Of India | PTI

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea opposing the DMK's signature campaign in Tamil Nadu, which aims to eliminate the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions nationwide. The petitioner asked the state to issue a directive prohibiting these activities in schools.

According to PTI, A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan emphasized that competitive examinations conducted on a pan-India basis must be held.

Distress faced by children

In response to the petitioner's argument about the distress faced by children, Justice Kant remarked, "Fortunately, now we have a very informed generation.

Our children are not so innocent, and now they understand everything." He noted that the current generation is well aware of motives, agendas, and processes.

"They are far ahead of our generation… They understand everything, what is the motive, what is the agenda, how it happens," added Justice Surya Kant.

Although the bench acknowledged the raised concerns, it decided not to address the petition. Last October, the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu initiated a campaign to collect 50 lakh signatures in 50 days, advocating for the abolition of NEET.

