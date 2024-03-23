Supreme Court Allows Visually-Impaired Candidates for Civil Judge Class-II Exam in Madhya Pradesh

Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed visually-impaired candidates who have received the minimum qualifying marks to take part in the main examination for Civil Judge Class-II in Madhya Pradesh. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud allowed the visually-impaired candidates to send e-mails with their roll numbers in the preliminary examination and marks and certificates for fulfilling the benchmark disability by 10 pm on Saturday (March 23).

“While forwarding an e-mail on the above e-mail ID, if any candidate requires any specific accommodation in terms of lights and lamps at the main examination, this shall be indicated to the high court so as to enable it to do so.

“On receiving the above e-mail, the high court shall verify all details and issue admit cards online through e-mail by March 25, 2024. On receiving the admit card, the above candidates will be permitted to sit for the main examination without insisting on physically filling in a form for the main examination,” the bench said.

The court said the participation of the candidates in the main examination, scheduled to be held on March 30 and 31, will be subject to the outcome of the present proceeding and without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties. “The registrar general of the high court shall ensure that due to publicity is given to this order on the website of the high court and in newspapers,” it said.

“The high court shall make arrangements to permit a scribe for each visually-impaired candidate who will appear for the main examination. Such candidates shall also be given additional time to complete the examination at the rate of 20 minutes per hour of the examination.

Read Also Mumbai: Students Of Thakur College Allegedly Forced To Attend BJP Seminar

“Arrangements made for the visually-impaired candidates shall be such so as to ensure that they are allowed a separate space to obviate inconvenience to other candidates who are taking the same examination,” the bench said.

Taking note of a letter addressed to the CJI by the mother of a visually-impaired candidate who aspires for appointment in the judicial service in Madhya Pradesh, the top court had turned it into a PIL and decided to examine the Madhya Pradesh judicial services rules that bar visually-impaired candidates from being appointed as judicial officers in the state.