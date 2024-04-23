Summer 2024: From AI To Coding, Here Are 5 Free Courses Available For Kids

In case your kids aren’t caught up with online classes or examinations, they might be able to benefit from all the extra time they suddenly have at their hands, just like yourself. The digital space offers a wide range of courses that can be directly applied to their education, such as the coding or machine learning or ones that will help them become good samaritans.

Learn Coding with google:

CS First: Its a computer science curriculum for kids that makes coding easy to teach and fun to learn. Students can learn through video tutorials and block-based coding in Scratch. CS First is totally free of charge — any number of students, all materials, as many lessons as you want.

Direct Link here

Machine Learning For Kids:

One such course is Machine Learning For Kids, which is a free tool that provides hands-on experiences for training machine learning systems and building things with them. This tool introduces machine learning in an easy-to-use guided environment, where children can train machine learning models to recognize text, numbers, images, or sounds.

Direct link here

Technovation:

Technovation is a nonprofit organization that encourages both kids and adults to come together to tackle important community issues using technology, such as AI.

The focus is on providing AI education to everyone, and the initiative aims to bring together families, schools, and mentors to learn, play, and create with artificial intelligence. Through hands-on projects, children between the ages of 8 and 16, along with adults, have the opportunity to learn and use AI tools to address real-world problems.

Direct link here

A.I. Family Challenge

The A.I. Family Challenge is a program that is available for free. It uses the Machine Learning For Kids system to teach families and communities to apply A.I. in a structured way. Each lesson of the program provides different concepts and activities that lead to the creation of a final project. The final project is an invention that solves a problem within the community using AI.

The program has several lessons that teach foundational skills required to use and explore aspects of AI. It also includes hands-on activities where families get to engage in building AI agents. By the end of the program, families will have completed ten lessons and should have a well-rounded understanding of AI. They will also know how to use AI to help solve tough problems in their community.

Direct link here

CoolMath4Kids

Get your child to learn about essential basic concepts of maths. A series of fun interactive math games, lessons, quizzes, manipulatives and brain teasers for your kids are covered in this site.

Direct link here

