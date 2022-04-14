Sule seeks Union minister Mandaviya's guidance for Indian students studying in China

National Congress Party Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule, has sought Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's guidance for Indian students studying medicine in China, who have demanded that their return to the neighboring country be facilitated to resume offline courses and arrangements for practical classes be made in India till then.

In a letter to Mandaviya, Sule said the students are attending their lectures online in India and are anxious due to uncertainties regarding the reopening of the Chinese border and lifting of the travel restrictions.

Many Indian students had to come back to India when China shut all universities following the outbreak of the COVID-19.

In their letter to the Baramati MP, the students and the FMGPA said they are facing financial and mental stress due to uncertainties surrounding the reopening of the Chinese border and lifting of the travel restrictions.

The students have hereby demanded that arrangements be made for their return to China or practical classes be provided to them, in line with their curriculum, in India until they go back to China.

"Please keep up with the perpetual efforts to facilitate the students' early return to their respective Chinese universities," the students demanded in the letter to Sule.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had, on March 25, raised with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the issue of the return of Indian students to China to resume their studies, and expressed hope that Beijing will adopt a "non-discriminatory approach" to it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:55 PM IST