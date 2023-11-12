'Such Actions..,' IIT Bombay Director Reacts As Students Protest 'Pro-Palestine' Statements On Campus

IIT Bombay | Facebook (Representational Pic)

Following a protest organised by Vivek Vichar Manch in front of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) against a virtual talk on the Israel-Palestine conflict by theatre director and actor Sudhanva Deshpande at the institute, a post on social media site X by @AppscIITb has been making the rounds.

The post has a picture of IIT-B Director, Subhasis Chaudhuri's response to the recent controversies the college has been facing following Deshpande's remarks and the cancellation of a talk by writer and academician Achin Vanaik.

A tiny group of students, along with right wing political groups outside IITB, has been attempting to create an environment of fear in IIT Bombay campus, throughout this week. Has this politics of hate became so easy and obvious @PMOIndia? pic.twitter.com/VtXBrRb6yG — APPSC IIT Bombay (@AppscIITb) November 11, 2023

The director's response says that the protest outside IIT-B raised slogans of 'death to the traitor' and that such actions are unacceptable.

It also says that the reputation of the institution is being unfairly damaged by the actions of these students and possible, by such guest speakers.

The director also says that the administration wasn't aware of the talk by Sudhanva Deshpande till after it happened.

"A tiny group of students, along with right wing political groups outside IITB, has been attempting to create an environment of fear in IIT Bombay campus, throughout this week. Has this politics of hate became so easy and obvious @PMOIndia," the post reads.

In a guest lecture, Deshpande allegedly praised Zakaria Zubeidi, a Palestinian militant and cultural activist, and terming the Palestinian resistance movement a “freedom struggle”.

A day after Deshpande’s remarks on Monday, the premier institute had cancelled another lecture on the Israel-Palestine conflict by writer and academician Achin Vanaik.

IIT-B has not responded to Free Press Journal's request for comment.

