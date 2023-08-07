Submit Report On Primary Teachers Appointed Without Completing Bridge Course: Calcutta HC Tells WBBPE

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) over teachers being appointed in different state-run schools without undergoing the mandatory post-recruitment bridge course on teachers' aptitude.

The single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed WBBPE to submit the detailed report by August 18. The matter will be heard again on August 21.

It has been brought to the notice of the court that as many as 6,000 primary teachers employed with different state-run schools have to undergo the compulsory post-recruitment bridge course. It was also noted that those who qualified the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) in 2018 got their recruitment letters in 2020. They were already employed in different state-run schools and they worked there as primary teachers without undergoing the bridge course.

Petition filed

BJP leader and Calcutta High Court counsel Tarunjyoti Tiwari had filed a petition in this matter before Justice Gangopadhyay's bench. In his argument on Monday, Tiwari made a submission that non-completion of the bridge course makes them ineligible for the post of "qualified and trained teachers". "In that case, how those who didn't undergo the bridge course are entitled for B-category salary like the trained primary teachers," Tiwari questioned. He argued that teachers who have not completed the mandatory course should be immediately terminated from their service. The state government didn't make any submission in this matter on Monday.