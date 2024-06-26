Study In US: Northern Michigan University Launches CSI Certificate Program

Northern Michigan University | LinkedIn

Northern Michigan University (NMU), the Criminal Justice Department will introduce a new crime scene investigation (CSI) certificate programme this autumn. The 16-credit program's main objectives are to impart fundamental knowledge in forensic disciplines, criminal investigative methods, evidence processing, and crime scene reconstruction.

“This should enhance recruitment because it will appeal to a wide range of students in a variety of programs at NMU, such as forensic biochemistry, anthropology, biology, chemistry, psychology, cyber defense, and of course criminal justice majors,” said Chris McMaster, criminal justice instructor, in a presentation to the NMU Board of Trustees, as reported by Shiksha. “So this is truly an interdisciplinary academic credential and it will better prepare students for entry into their chosen fields. It will make them more marketable and competitive in future entry-level jobs and later promotions.”

The certificate program includes:

Criminal investigation

Crime scene documentation

Introduction to the criminal justice system

Processing, preservation, and collection of forensic evidence

Death investigations

The programme makes use of already-existing courses to provide core CSI knowledge and skills without adding to staff or equipment costs. Aiming to credential and support students seeking entry-level jobs in law enforcement, investigations, or forensic science-related sectors, the CSI certificate is designed to help students advance their careers.

Admissions Criteria:

Freshman (first-year) students:

High school graduation with a GPA of 2.25 or higher (4.0 scale) or equivalent GED completion.

Transfer students:

Cumulative college GPA of 2.00 (4.0 scale) in all college-level courses taken after high school graduation/GED.

Eligibility to return to the last institution attended.

High school GPA requirements must also be met if fewer than 12 college-level credits were earned after high school graduation.

NMU receives IDEAS grant to expand Study Abroad program

According to Shiksha reports, NMU has been awarded a $35,000 grant by the U.S. Department of State to expand its Study Abroad program. This grant will enable NMU faculty members, in partnership with the nonprofit organization Heart, to lead students on a 10-day immersion in literacy-based activities in San Ignacio next May.

“If education graduates go on to teach in a context where their students' culture and language are different from their own, they need to be prepared to do so. This is an equity issue,” said Assistant Professor Kristen White.