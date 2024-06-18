Study In US: Cleveland State University Opens Applications For International Student Scholarships | Freepik

Cleveland State University (CSU) has announced the opening of applications for its International Student Scholarships for the Fall semester 2024. This scholarship scheme includes Graduate Assistantships, which offer both financial support and professional development opportunities.

Deadline:

The deadline for submission is July 12, 2024.

Types of Graduate Assistantships:

Teaching Assistantships:

Assist departments with undergraduate instructional programs.

Responsibilities include supervising laboratory sessions, evaluating student performance, assembling classroom materials, leading discussion groups, and related instructional activities.

Research Assistantships:

Assist faculty and staff in various research projects.

Assignments aim to enhance research experience and professional development for graduate students.

Eligibility Criteria:

For Indian students, admission requires a higher secondary school certificate.

Graduate programs necessitate a 4-year Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

A Bridge Program in Business is available for holders of a 3-year bachelor’s degree.

Graduate Assistantships are available for students who qualify as regular graduate students at the time of enrollment.

Graduate Assistantship with a Scholarship:

Includes a stipend and scholarship for 10, 15, or 20 hours of service per week.

Graduate Assistantship without a Scholarship:

Comprises stipends and scholarships for 5, 10, 15, or 20 hours of service per week.

Additional scholarships may be available based on the academic program. Students are encouraged to contact their academic department for more details and eligibility criteria.

How to process the application:

Fill the complete application form on the CSU website before submitting any supplemental documents.

Pay a $40 non-refundable application fee.

Provide all post-secondary school records (transcripts, mark sheets, and certificates) in the original language, accompanied by a certified English translation.

Submit scores for TOEFL, IELTS, or ELS.

Provide proof of financial support for one academic year to receive a certificate of eligibility for a student visa (Form I-20 or Form DS-2019).

For more information, prospective students should contact their academic departments directly.