Study In UK: Queen’s University Belfast Announces India Academic Excellence Award 2024 Scholarship

Queen's University Belfast

Queen’s University Belfast, known for its research-intensive programme and prestigious Russell Group membership, has unveiled the India Academic Excellence Award 2024 scholarship. It aimed at supporting exceptional students from India starting full-time undergraduate studies at the university.

Key Points:

The scholarship is designed to aid outstanding Indian students commencing their undergraduate studies at Queen’s University Belfast in September 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be Indian nationals.

Application to the undergraduate programme at the university is mandatory.

Candidates must apply online and submit an essay of up to 750 words, detailing their motivation to study at Queen's University Belfast and how their chosen programme aligns with their career goals.

Achieved an overall score of 85% or above in their 12th-grade (CBSE or equivalent) examinations.

Application deadline: Friday, June 7, 2024, at 15:00 BST.

The India Academic Excellence Award 2024 scholarship is awarded solely for the first year of study and is deducted from gross tuition fees upon enrollment. To qualify, students must be self-funded and classified as international fee-paying students, paying the full international tuition fee rate, with India as their domicile.

According to the university’s statement, a total of 15 scholarships, each offering a £7,500 reduction in tuition fees for the first year of study, are available. The scholarship is exclusively reserved for students from schools in India, with eligibility criteria including attendance or prior attendance at a school in India and ordinary residency in India.

Queen's University Belfast reaffirms its commitment to supporting international students, with the India Academic Excellence Award being one among several scholarships offered by the institution. Annually, the university allocates £1.5 million worth of scholarships to international students, further bolstering its global alumni network spanning over 120 countries.