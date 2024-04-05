“Study in Hong Kong” Education Fair For Indian Students to Explore Higher Education In Hong Kong Universities

Study In Hong Kong Education Fair | HKU Prospective Undergraduates/Instagram

On 7 April 2024, students in Delhi are invited to explore higher education opportunities presented by eight leading Hong Kong universities at the “Study in Hong Kong” India Education Fair which will be held at The Lalit New Delhi. This event is a concerted effort to unlock global educational opportunities, convening representatives from Hong Kong’s foremost universities in one location. Attendees will have a unique and valuable opportunity to learn about the advantages of studying in Hong Kong and understand the latest favourable policies for international students set out by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

The primary aims of the “Study in Hong Kong” campaign are to engage with students in India, promote international cooperation, and offer in-depth information about higher education options in Hong Kong. Beginning in Mumbai and continuing through Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Jaipur, the initiative concludes with the India Education Fair in Delhi. This final event allows students and parents to directly interact with university representatives to facilitate well-informed decisions regarding their education in Hong Kong.

Representing the event organizing committee, Professor Bennett YIM, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange at The University of Hong Kong, commented in the interview, “We are deeply dedicated to fostering robust relationships with Indian students and providing comprehensive guidance as they navigate their educational pathways considering Hong Kong as their destination. The ‘Study in Hong Kong’ campaign is meticulously curated to deliver the most up-to-date, precise, and pertinent information to students, parents, and educational advisors in India. We believe collaboration and active engagement are pivotal to the success of our initiatives. We are thrilled to address all the inquiries as they reflect the remarkable enthusiasm of numerous students interested in advancing their education in Hong Kong.”

Why Studying in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong boasts eight government-funded universities known for a wide array of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across different disciplines. These institutions are renowned for their distinct academic strengths, adherence to international curriculum standards and quality assurance. The degrees they offer are globally recognized, with the universities regularly ranking among the best worldwide. Hong Kong’s educational environment promotes academic freedom and culturally diverse campus life, urging students to adopt various perspectives and broaden their horizons. The emphasis on scholarly rigor, research innovation, and international connectivity renders Hong Kong an attractive option for global students and researchers.

Renowned as the world’s premier global financial center, Hong Kong’s location in the heart of Asia helps foster robust connections with Mainland China and the global community. The primary language of instruction in the majority of tertiary education institutions in Hong Kong is English, thus facilitating easy access and creating a favorable environment for international students. Language barriers are effectively eliminated, allowing for a smooth and uninterrupted learning experience, and students can adapt comfortably to the living and academic atmosphere in Hong Kong.

In addition to its affordability, the region’s international ambiance and supportive governmental measures create a beneficial environment for international students. Increasingly, Indian students are choosing Hong Kong for its exemplary education, opportunities for post-study employment, and high living standards.

The city also boasts cutting-edge infrastructures and highly efficient transport systems, positioning Hong Kong as a convenient hub for travel. With its strategic location and well-established networks, students in Hong Kong benefit from unparalleled accessibility, making the city an ideal destination for both living and studying. These factors collectively contribute to an enriching educational experience, where students not only thrive academically but also engage with the vibrant and interconnected global landscape that Hong Kong offers.

With the support of the University Grants Committee (UGC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the HUCOM Standing Committee for Internationalization (HUCOMSCI) has initiated a campaign entitled “Study in Hong Kong” which aims at expanding non-local student enrollment in emerging markets for the eight UGC-funded universities in the city. Through organizing visits and education fairs across the world, we are committed to building connections with government officials, local schools, parents, and students, with the goal of recruiting more outstanding international students to choose Hong Kong as a destination for higher education.

In the current year, the trip to India will provide a platform for university representatives to greet talented Indian students and offer them an opportunity to learn about the academic excellence and diverse resources available at Hong Kong’s leading universities. By fostering connections and showcasing the advantages of studying in Hong Kong, HUCOMSCI seeks to strengthen the bonds between the participating institutions and the Indian student community.