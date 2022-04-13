Students unhappy over new GR permitting colleges to hold exams early

A revised GR allowing colleges to conduct exams before May 11 has got students all riled up. An earlier GR had made it mandatory to conduct exams after May 11. Even then first-year students were upset because some colleges had decided to defy and hold exams before. The GR, that was issued by the University, gives all colleges the freedom to conduct exams before May 11 which has made the case worse for the students.

The University has clarified that the colleges can conduct the exams before the scheduled date if their portion gets completed sooner than expected. Currently, the exam will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions and 50 marks for subjective answers. The students were assured that their exams would be held in May and that they would have enough time to prepare for the examinations. But, following Mumbai University's clarification, a few colleges in the city are holding exams in April as they have completed their portion.

Owing to this decision, students still feel unprepared. A Mumbai University student who wishes to stay anonymous said that it's difficult for him to take an exam offline after two years of online learning.

"Our concepts are not clear. After two years, it's difficult for us to sit for subjective exams. Ever since the college began offering offline classes, there is no study time available. Our college hasn't finished the portion yet, and to do so, they're holding classes on Sundays as well," he said.

Even though colleges regulate exams, many of these students are facing the problem. Faisal Shaikh, Vice President of the National Students' Union of India, said, "We're hoping that these first-year students don't have to deal with any difficulties. Exams should be conducted entirely online. Why isn't the second semester held online like the rest of the semesters? What distinguishes first-year students from second-and third-year students?" Contrary to the opinions of the students, the colleges feel that students have gotten used to the online examinations hence they feel unprepared.

"This pandemic has caused significant damage to studies, and now the point is that they are not used to offline mode of examination, which is why they believe they are unprepared for the examination," said Mr. Vitthal Sontakke, Vice Principal of L.S. Raheja College of Arts and Commerce.

He further added, "Every college is permitted to take its own decision keeping in mind the Mumbai University's order which allows us to hold examinations once the portion gets completed. We held an orientation for students the day before yesterday, where we clarified any concerns students had about the examination."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:12 AM IST