Students in Sri Lanka take to Twitter on economic crisis

As Sri Lanka witnesses massive protests demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the government's handling of the island nation's economic crisis, many students from different institutions in the country are also getting out on the streets to raise their voices.

President Rajapaksa, who had imposed a national emergency following the protests, revoked it after criticism from the public and lawmakers.

Students from Sri Lanka have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure against the government.

"In Jaffna now. University of Jaffna students protest against Gota and government #srilanka," tweeted a University lecturer named Vivimarie Vanderpoorten who was in Jaffna to participate in a workshop but is now unable to go to Colombo due to the prevailing situation.

Hashtags such as #GoHomeGota are being used by many students to demand President Gotabaya's resignation from the coveted position.

"University students, clergy, lawyers on the streets #GoHomeGota #GoHomeGota2022 #SriLankanCrisis #Srilanka deserves a future," said a tweet by a user named Upekha R to highlight the pressure the government is facing from all corners of society.

Students who are away from home also face ramifications imposed by the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka. "@GotabayaR government does not allow sending money out from the country. The limit is less than 500 CAD per month. Thus students here have to work more. Spend less. Cut most of their expenses. Also, many of us are under stress because our families are in Sri Lanka affected," said Kaushalya Rathnayake, a Master of Science student in Canada, in a tweet.

Though many Sri Lankan cabinet members have resigned from their positions, President Rajapaksa has not yet resigned from his post.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 05:42 PM IST