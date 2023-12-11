Students Heading Towards Jantar Mantar In Delhi Clashes With Police, Detained | Representational image

According to news agency IANS on Sunday, which cited an official, a number of students from different colleges were placed under arrest following altercations with police in the nation's capital. In honor of Human Rights Day, the kids were traveling to the Jantar Mantar protest location. The official stated that two police officers were hit in the head during the altercation.

As reported by IANS, several student organizations accused the police of mistreating them after the students were detained, claiming that they were brought to a secret location and physically abused. The Delhi Police denied the accusation. Additionally, it was stated that one of the pupils who was traveling to the Jantar Mantar went missing.

Legal action against students

According to the official, a group of demonstrators entered Vijay Chowk and broke Section 144 of the CrPC. They got combative when asked to leave, which resulted in their arrest.

"As per legal procedures, two police officers suffered head injuries during the process," he continued, as reported by IANS. "The allegations regarding a missing person are wrong, as the concerned individual has also been detained," stated the government official.