Students demand one exam mode

There are myriad examples of how Covid-19 has disrupted our normal lives, and forced us to enter the ‘new normal’. One such instance is the skepticism about online offline mode of exams among students from across different varsities of Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, higher and technical education minister, Uday Samant, announced that all universities should conduct exams in an offline mode. The directive created a flutter among the students who have been demanding uniformity in exams patterns, averring that the tests should either be online or offline for all.

In this way, the academic field will be levelled for all, said students. However, the apprehension of pupils has grown further as the varsities across the state have already scheduled their exams, according to an earlier announcement.

The students are in a state of utter confusion as the colleges have scheduled exams in online as well as offline mode. Professional courses are scheduled to be held in an offline mode, and will begin soon at Mumbai University.

While traditional courses were scheduled online, and have reached their fag ends. Speaking on the issue, an official from Mumbai University, said, "As of now,there is no change in the schedule as it isn't possible to make end-moment changes."Responding to it, several students from Pune University have outpoured their concerns on social media. Juxtaposing the fact that Mumbai varsity will conduct exams online, while Savitribai Phule Pune University will hold it offline, student activist, Vaibhav Edke, said, “Taking offline exams for the rest of the universities will be a clear injustice to the other university students.” Similarly, a fourth-year civil engineering student, Dhananjay Gund, pointed out, “We have completed more than half of our portion online, how are we supposed to give an exam for it in the offline mode.”

