 Student Preparing For Competitive Exam Dies By Suicide At Delhi's Patel Chest Area
Student Preparing For Competitive Exam Dies By Suicide At Delhi's Patel Chest Area

A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Delhi's Patel Chest area.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
According to police, the student who was to take the SSLC (class 10) exams, had gone missing on Wednesday evening. | Representational image

New Delhi, Nov 7, A 25-year-old student who was preparing for competitive exams was found hanging from a ceiling fan in north Delhi's Patel Chest area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, they received information about the incident at Christian Colony on Monday at around 10 pm.

Vinay Raj, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room which was locked from the inside, a senior police officer said.

The fire brigade was called to open the door, the officer said.

Raj was preparing for competitive exams and also completing his studies from open school. He was also undergoing some medical treatment, police said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer added

