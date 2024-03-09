Student Perspectives Vary on CBSE Class 12 Maths Paper: Tricky Yet Aligned With NCERT

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently conducting the Board Exams 2024 for students in classes 10 and 12. Today, on March 9, 2024, the board conducted the CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2024 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

As one of the key subjects for science major students, the Class 12 Mathematics exam often gets a lot of attention. Talking about today’s CBSE Question Paper, students and teachers review it as tricky but lengthy.

Piyush Sharma, a student in Class XII at Podar International School in Mumbai, described the question paper as moderate, containing a mix of challenging, lengthy, and easy questions.

"Multiple-choice questions were time-consuming, while Sections B, D, and E were easier compared to Section C, which was moderately difficult. Most of the questions were from the NCERT and Exemplar, so I was able to finish the exam well on time," said Piyush.

An expert also commented that the CBSE Class 12 Maths paper was slightly tricky, requiring some calculations for the one-mark questions. "Students may have found it to be lengthy, but the entire paper was based on the NCERT curriculum."

Akhil Rawat, a subject teacher at Orchids The International School in Malad shared that some tricky questions and competency-based questions made the students apply their acquired knowledge.

"The paper was easy to moderate. Few MCQs were tricky. It was planned in a way that those who have followed NCERT will be able to perform well," said Akhil.

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Question Paper had a total of 80 marks. Students had to answer 36 questions, with some of them having internal choices. The paper also included 18 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).