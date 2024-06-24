'Struggle Abhi Baaqi Hai Mere Dost' Says Indian Student In Canada

A significant number of international students, particularly from India, have been queuing outside Tim Hortons outlets throughout Canada in the hope of securing a part-time job. Nishat, an Indian student residing in Toronto, gained widespread attention by creating a viral video that sheds light on this issue. The video captures the intense competition and challenges faced by international students in their quest for work opportunities in Canada.

What's the video is all about?

The video's portrayal of Nishat's experience serves as an insightful illustration of the larger battle. When Nishat showed up for a job fair at a Tim Hortons location thirty minutes early, he was surrounded by more than 100 applicants. Even onlookers were surprised at the unusual spectacle. "The job fair had already attracted over 100 students." Even the white folks in the area were astounded by the lengthy queue and exclaimed, "What the hell is going on here?" Nishat said.

Nishant explained in the video that the job fair process itself was straightforward but disheartening. Tim Hortons staff collected resumes, inquired about availability, and then informed the applicants that they would be contacted for interviews if shortlisted. "I don't know if I will find a job at either store. So this was my day full of struggle," he shared in the video.

Read Also Canada Plans Changes To Post-Study Work Permits For International Students

The video, which Nishat captioned "Job Fair at Tim Hortons Aur Struggle Abhi Baaqi Hai Mere Dost", has sparked widespread attention and highlighted the employment challenges facing international students in Canada. Other Indian students have echoed Nishat's sentiments, sharing their own difficulties in securing part-time work.