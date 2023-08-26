Staff Vacancy Levels Of Up To 100% Found In Indian Universities, Unveils Sandeep Pathak

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak | File

New Delhi: In a piece of startling information concerning staff vacancies in Indian University, a tweet from Sandeep Pathak reveals surprising numbers. Pathak, the representative of AAP in Rajya Sabha, recently brought the issue of staff vacancies in central universities to the forefront.

The information obtained in response to his query in the parliament has shed light on a concerning aspect of higher education in India. His tweet read "On asking our questions in the Parliament, it came to know that most of the posts of teachers/professors etc. are vacant in Central Universities across the country. This is a very dangerous situation for the education system of the country."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government's Reply That Revealed Numbers:

The data shared in response to Sandeep Pathak's inquiry offers a comprehensive insight into the staff scarcity prevailing in central universities. The data from the tweet is as below:

1. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): The recorded vacancy rate in JNU is 34%.

2. Delhi University (DU): The vacancy rate stands at 46%.

3. Professor and Associate Professor Positions in DU: A noteworthy shortage is seen here, with 74% of professor positions and 70% of associate professor positions remaining vacant.

4. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Allahabad University: BHU has 27% vacancies for professor positions, while Allahabad University has a vacancy rate of 48%. For associate professors, BHU has a vacancy rate of 84%, and Allahabad University's rate is 65%.

5. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): The vacancy rate at AMU is reported as 27%.

6. Dr. Harish Singh Gaur University in Bhopal: Vacancy rates are significantly high for teachers (61%), professors (96%), and associate professors (88%).

7. Orissa Central University: The central university in Orissa shows a high vacancy rate across positions: 88% for teachers, 95% for professors, 95% for associate professors, and 83% for assistant professors.

8. Andhra University: Surprisingly, Andhra University's vacancy rate for teacher positions is 100%.

9. Jammu University: Vacancy rates stand at 80% for professors and 78% for associate professors.

10. Kashmir University: Vacancy rates are 72% for professors and 86% for associate professors.

In response to this expose, netizens in large number has reacted through comments and quoted tweets. One of the comments from user Neeraj Kumar read "Apart from Aam Aadmi Party, no other party wants that the people of the country should be educated so that they can do anything and no one should question them."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following that, amongst several quoted tweets, one of them read "Its visible that the #Modi govt is not even an iota interested in improving the condition of education & employment."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)