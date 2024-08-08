 Staff Selection Commission Announces SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Dates For 2024
The SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 is anticipated to be available in the last week of August 2024. Candidates will need to download their admit cards to gain entry to the exam. Candidates can access their hall tickets using their application or personal details.

Updated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
SSC Website

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the dates for the Tier 1 exam of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2024. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be conducted nationwide from September 9 to September 26, 2024.

This notice is available at the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 2 marks, with a penalty of 0.5 marks for incorrect answers. The exam pattern is as follows:

- General Intelligence & Reasoning: 25 Questions, 50 Marks, 60 minutes

- General Awareness: 25 Questions, 50 Marks

- Quantitative Aptitude: 25 Questions, 50 Marks

- English Language and Comprehension: 25 Questions, 50 Marks

Total: 100 Questions, 200 Marks

Candidates who pass the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam.

The candidates must remember to qualify by August 1, 2024. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can still apply but they must make sure to have completed their degree by August 1, 2024.

The SSC CGL recruitment process is being conducted to fill around 17,727 vacancies across various departments.

Applicants are encouraged to frequently check the Commission’s website for the latest updates and information.

