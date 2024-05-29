St Xavier's Mumbai Increases Fees Across All The Courses | Facebook

The fees of all the courses at Mumbai’s St Xavier's College have increased starting this academic year. The fee increase comes after the college implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 last year and has to keep up with the increased workload.

With the admission season already around the corner, students applying for admission starting this year will now have to pay the increased fees as per their choice of course.

“With NEP there have been additional skill enhancement and vocational programmes. In addition, to reduce the number pressure in some of the courses, we have started new programmes. Some departments have also hired teachers from outside to take lectures for these new programmes. Thus, there are additional charges and the expenses have risen,” said Rajendra Shinde, the principal of St Xavier’s College.

For example, the first-year fees of the Bachelor of Arts (BA) course have now been increased to Rs 13,971 from Rs 7,000. The second-year fees for the same course now stand at Rs 11,951 and the third-year fees at Rs 7,000.

Similarly, the first-year fees of BMS (now, BCom MS) have been increased to Rs 75,000 from Rs 52,000 which was charged earlier. The first-year fees of BSc have now been increased to Rs 14,771 from Rs 9,000 charged earlier. BCom's first-year fees now stand at Rs 13,971.

The fees of the postgraduate (PG) courses have also been revised - fees for MA (Part 1) in Public Policy have increased to Rs 95,000 from earlier Rs 75,010. While MA (Part 2) fees stand at Rs 75,000. The fee for MSc in Biotechnology (Part 1) is Rs 1,20,000, an increase from the earlier Rs 80,000. The fees of MSc in Microbiology (Part 1) have been revised to Rs 22,000. Fees of all the other PG courses are also revised.