SSLC students get a mental health helpline in Karnataka on result day

Karnataka: As students await their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) for Class 10 results on Wednesday, Karnataka is opening a tele-helpline for students who are in distress.

"Success and failure are a part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs," said Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar today.

A tele-helpline has been set up by Dr. Sudhakar to provide mental health assistance.

Students have been instructed to call the helpline on the government's official website if they are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed, or scared.

Further, Minister Sudhakar said, "All the best to students who are awaiting results for their SSLC examinations. Whether students get the results they expected or not, they must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road. It is just an outcome of one's academic life. Success and failure are a part of life."

