Karnataka SSLC result 2022 on May 19, know where and how to download

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10 results 2022 on May 19. The official website for the Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must enter their SSLC exam roll number and date of birth to see the Karnataka Board Class 10 result.

The exam was held between March 28 and April 11.

Students can check the Secondary School Leaving Certificate(SSLC) result at sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

Here is how to download the SSLC result:

Visit the official websites- sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Select "Karnataka SSLC result 2022" link. Enter your registration number. Download your SSLC result.

ALSO READ Karnataka: Confusion over textbook syllabus triggers political debate

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 01:50 PM IST