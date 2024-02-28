SSC Unveils New Website with Live Photo Capture Feature and Application Module Details

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has unveiled a new website, which became operational on February 17. Addressing concerns from candidates regarding One Time Registration (OTR) for various recruitments, the commission issued a fresh notification. This notification clarified that henceforth, notices for all examinations conducted by the commission will be exclusively published on the new website.

The commission emphasizes that applications for recruitments will only be entertained through the new website. To apply for these opportunities, candidates must complete a One Time Registration (OTR) on the new platform, as the previous OTR system is no longer active.

According to the official notification, "It is clarified that the OTR previously generated by candidates on the old website will remain valid for accessing various functionalities, if required, on the old website. However, this OTR will not be compatible with the new website, and candidates must generate a fresh one on the new platform."

Additionally, the new website's application module introduces a live photo feature. Previously, applicants were required to upload pre-captured images. However, the updated application module mandates candidates to provide live images, which can be captured using a camera or an Android device. The commission has provided the following instructions for utilizing the live photo capture feature:

a) Select a location with adequate lighting and a plain background.

b) Ensure the camera is positioned at eye level before capturing the photo.

c) Stand directly facing the webcam and look straight ahead.

d) Candidates should refrain from wearing caps, masks, or glasses/spectacles while capturing the live photo.