 SSC To Conduct Reexaminations For SSC Constable GD 2024 Due To Technical Issues
SSC To Conduct Reexaminations For SSC Constable GD 2024 Due To Technical Issues

For those candidates who took the test on the days, at the locations, or during the shifts specified in the official notice Annexure, the Commission will reexamine them on March 30, 2023.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
The Staff Selection Commission has chosen to hold reexaminations for the SSC Constable GD 2024 at specific locations. According to the official announcement, the choice to reexamine candidates for specific dates, venues, and shifts was made in response to technical issues related to the test that were identified throughout the review process, as previously stated.

The Commission held the Computer Based Exam for the positions of Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024, SSF, and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) from February 20 to March 7, 2024. The only applicants who can take the reexamination are those who took the computer-based exam before.

The notice read, "the Computer Based Exam for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission from 20.02.2024 to 07.03.2024. However, due to the venue specific technical reasons noticed in the review of aforesaid examination, a need has been felt to hold re-examination of candidates of the certain venues/dates/shifts."

The Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, and Document Verification rounds are open to candidates who pass the computer-based exam. 26,146 positions will be filled in a variety of user organizations by SSC GD 2024.

